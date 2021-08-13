UrduPoint.com

Two Public Holidays On August 18, 19 In View Of Ashura Announced

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Interior on Friday announced two public holidays in view of the 9th and 10th of Muharram on Wednesday and Thursday.

A notification issued in this regard said that August 18 and 19, 2021 (Wednesday and Thursday) shall be public holidays on the occasion of Ashura (9th and 10th Muharram 1443 A.H.).

More Stories From Pakistan

