Two public holidays on August 18, 19 in view of Ashura announced

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Interior on Friday announced two public holidays in view of the 9th and 10th of Muharram on Wednesday and Thursday.

A notification issued in this regard said that August 18 and 19, 2021 (Wednesday and Thursday) shall be public holidays on the occasion of Ashura (9th and 10th Muharram 1443 A.H.).