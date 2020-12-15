Two public libraries in Hayatabad soon: Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information and Higher education Kamran Bangash Tuesday said that two public libraries would be established in Hayatabad soon.

He stated this during a meeting with Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) Director General (DG) Syed Zafar Ali Shah held in connections with the resolution of problems in his electoral constituency PK-77, said a news release issued here.

The meeting was focused on the timely completion of development projects in Peshawar and particularly the resolution of the outstanding problems of his electoral constituency.

The special assistant said that for supply of gas and bringing further improvement in it, Madina Colony would be connected with the main gas pipeline during the current week.

During meeting, the special assistant discussed the establishment of two libraries in Hayatabad and the PDA DG told him that sites have already been selected for the establishment of libraries in Phase-I and Phase-IV of Hayatabad Township.

Kamran Bangash, while directing the activation of those libraries under the administrative auspices of the Higher Education Department, said that these public libraries would be activated on the pattern of the community centres to promote book reading among the people.