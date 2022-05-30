Two Punjab Highway Patrolling constables suspended

Two constables of Punjab Highway Patrolling (PHP) were suspended over absence from duty while a head constable was served show cause notice on negligence from duty on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Two constables of Punjab Highway Patrolling (PHP) were suspended over absence from duty while a head constable was served show cause notice on negligence from duty on Monday.

SSP Patrolling Police Faisalabad region Mirza Anjum Kamal visited the Pull Parropian patrolling post and inspected duty of police Jawans, discipline, turn out, cleanliness of weapons and post premises and crime and control situation.

He issued orders for serving show cause notice to head constable (Moharar) over poordiscipline and suspended two constables Shahbaz and Rizwan over absence from duty.

He also checked the list of proclaimed offenders, weapons and patrolling vehicles.