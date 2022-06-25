Two quacks booked

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Two quacks were booked in Razaabad police precincts, here on Saturday.

Deputy District Health Officer Adnan Iqbal, along with his team, checked clinics of Dr Jahanzeb and Bilal Gulzar in a bazaar and found both practicing without medical degrees. Cases were registered against them.