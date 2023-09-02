Open Menu

Two Quacks Booked

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Two quacks booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :Two quacks were booked while their clinics were also sealed in a crackdown launched by the Health Department, here on Saturday.

According to the official sources, on the directions of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr.

Asad Aslam, a team headed by Deputy District Officer Health, Irfan Ahmed conducted a raid at chak no 91-NB and Tariqabad road.

They caught red handed Manzoor Hussain and Mazhar Iqbal, who were running clinic without having a degree and license.

Cases were registered against the quacks.

Related Topics

Road

Recent Stories

PM Kakar cancels Kenya visit, focuses UNGA address

PM Kakar cancels Kenya visit, focuses UNGA address

3 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Match 03 Pakistan Vs. India, Live Sc ..

Asia Cup 2023 Match 03 Pakistan Vs. India, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

32 minutes ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to further st ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthen ties with Iran

59 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan, India to horns today

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan, India to horns today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2023

5 hours ago
MEPCO to extend relief for masses after govt decis ..

MEPCO to extend relief for masses after govt decision

14 hours ago
 Soupe snatches Vuelta stage seven win, Martinez st ..

Soupe snatches Vuelta stage seven win, Martinez still leads

14 hours ago
 Super Typhoon Saola nears Hong Kong, southern Chin ..

Super Typhoon Saola nears Hong Kong, southern China

14 hours ago
 AJK PM asks public to pay electricity bills for sm ..

AJK PM asks public to pay electricity bills for smooth supply of system

14 hours ago
 Dubai Holding’s iconic 19.28-metre Hatta Sign br ..

Dubai Holding’s iconic 19.28-metre Hatta Sign breaks Guinness World Records ti ..

14 hours ago
 Balochistan CM expresses concern on smuggling of s ..

Balochistan CM expresses concern on smuggling of sugar

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan