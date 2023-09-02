Two Quacks Booked
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2023 | 01:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :Two quacks were booked while their clinics were also sealed in a crackdown launched by the Health Department, here on Saturday.
According to the official sources, on the directions of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr.
Asad Aslam, a team headed by Deputy District Officer Health, Irfan Ahmed conducted a raid at chak no 91-NB and Tariqabad road.
They caught red handed Manzoor Hussain and Mazhar Iqbal, who were running clinic without having a degree and license.
Cases were registered against the quacks.