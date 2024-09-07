Open Menu

Two Quacks Booked

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Two quacks booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Two quacks were booked while their clinics were sealed in a crackdown launched by the Health Department,here on Saturday.

According to official sources,on the direction of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Asad Aslam,a team, headed by Deputy District Officer Health,Irfan Ahmed conducted raids at various localities and sealed two quacks” clinics including Ali medical store and clinic which was being run by quack Jabran Ali and Aziz-Ur-Rehman pharmacy located at 25 block,which was being run by quack Muhammad Arsalan.

The team also sealed sealed a pharmacy of Bashir Memorial hospital in Chak no 104 NB due to selling expired medicine at the store.

The health team registered cases against the quacks and sent the sealed stores cases to Punjab Healthcare Commission for further action.

Related Topics

Punjab

Recent Stories

Four suicide bombers killed in Mohmand by security ..

Four suicide bombers killed in Mohmand by security forces

31 minutes ago
 Armed forces, nation determined to foil designs of ..

Armed forces, nation determined to foil designs of enemy: COAS

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2024

4 hours ago
 Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

19 hours ago
 Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

19 hours ago
PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death ..

PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister

19 hours ago
 Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of ..

Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos

20 hours ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception t ..

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan

21 hours ago
 Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

22 hours ago
 PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Cham ..

PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup

24 hours ago
 Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect a ..

Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan