Two quacks booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Two quacks were booked while their clinics were sealed in a crackdown launched by the Health Department,here on Saturday.

According to official sources,on the direction of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Asad Aslam,a team, headed by Deputy District Officer Health,Irfan Ahmed conducted raids at various localities and sealed two quacks” clinics including Ali medical store and clinic which was being run by quack Jabran Ali and Aziz-Ur-Rehman pharmacy located at 25 block,which was being run by quack Muhammad Arsalan.

The team also sealed sealed a pharmacy of Bashir Memorial hospital in Chak no 104 NB due to selling expired medicine at the store.

The health team registered cases against the quacks and sent the sealed stores cases to Punjab Healthcare Commission for further action.