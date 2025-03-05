Open Menu

Two Quacks’ Clinic Sealed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2025 | 05:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) Two quack clinics were sealed and cases were sent to Punjab Healthcare Commission on Wednesday.

A team comprising Dr Rizwan Chishti, Town In-charge and drug Inspector Talha Mazhar inspected the medical stores and pharmacies in Jinnah Town.

In the meantime, they found two clinics run by the quacks. They sealed the clinics and cases were referred to the healthcare commission.

They also sealed various medical stores and pharmacies in the area and cases against the proprietors were forwarded to drug court.

Dr Rizwan Chishti, Town Incharge said that stern legal action is being taken against the elements playing havoc with the human lives.

