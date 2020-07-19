UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Quacks Clinics, Medical Store Sealed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 11:20 AM

Two quacks clinics, medical store sealed

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Health department teams launched crackdown against quacks and sealed two clinics and one medical store during checking on Sunday.

The drug inspectors under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, raided at Aon hospital Gamoon Wali Baqirpur where quack was busy in practice. Similarly Al-Rehman medical centre at Kachi Pakki area Khanewal was also sealed by teams.

The expiry and prohibited medicines were found from Hanzala medical store on which it sealed.

Drug inspectors sent the hospitals cases to Healtcare Commission while case of medical store was sent to district quality control board.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Maria Mumtaz said that to clean the district Khanewal from quacks is mission and there will be given no permission to any one to play with lives of masses.

APP /qbs-sak

Related Topics

Khanewal Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE Press: UAE’s fight against coronavirus pande ..

6 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 14.3 million, de ..

36 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 19, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens conference on &#039;Emerg ..

10 hours ago

Dubai launches ‘DUBAI ASSURED’ stamp for touri ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.