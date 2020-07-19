Two quacks clinics, medical store sealed

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :Health department teams launched crackdown against quacks and sealed two clinics and one medical store during checking on Sunday.

The drug inspectors under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, raided at Aon hospital Gamoon Wali Baqirpur where quack was busy in practice. Similarly Al-Rehman medical centre at Kachi Pakki area Khanewal was also sealed by teams.

The expiry and prohibited medicines were found from Hanzala medical store on which it sealed.

Drug inspectors sent the hospitals cases to Healtcare Commission while case of medical store was sent to district quality control board.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Maria Mumtaz said that to clean the district Khanewal from quacks is mission and there will be given no permission to any one to play with lives of masses.

APP /qbs-sak