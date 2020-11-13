UrduPoint.com
Two Quacks Clinics Sealed In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 05:32 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :The District Health Authority sealed two clinics of quacks in different parts here on Friday.

Deputy District Health Officer Dr Attaul Monam said that the health team sealed Sufi Clinic inPeoples Colony No 2 and Sabir Clinic Aminabad.

The action was taken on public complaints received on the Pakistan Citizen Portal, he added.

