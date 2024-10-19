Two Racing Cars Collided In Karachi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2024 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) Two vehicles were collided on Saturday at Karsaz on Shahrah Faisal in Karachi.
According to police, the accident occurred due to a race between three vehicles at Karsaz, a private news channel reported.
According to the police officials, the occupants of the vehicles were safe in the incident, but due to the accident, the flow of traffic on Shahrah Faisal was affected.
The police said that the investigation regarding the accident was underway and two people have been detained in this regard.
