Two Railway Gates Closed For Non-payment:
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2024 | 12:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) The railway department has closed two railway gates in the city for all kinds of traffic due to non-payment of dues by the Municipal Corporation Sargodha.
Talking to APP here on Monday,the Assistant Engineer Muhammad Akhtar said that the railway gate number 75 at Katchery road and gate number 76 near Trust plaza were closed due to non-payment of dues of Rs 30 million by the MC which were pending for the last 3 years.
After several meetings and letters sent to Chief Executive Officer MC Tariq Proya while the MC did not paid the dues after which the decision was made to close these gates,the AE Railway said.
Similarly, the highway department in Sargodha division also has to pay pending dues about Rs 50 million, against which action would be taken soon and the railway gates coming in the area of highways would also be closed,he warned.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024
Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents
Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC
Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9
Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR
Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..
Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature
12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ECP establishes four dedicated counters for election petition filings2 minutes ago
-
Expert stresses awareness, family counseling of parents having autistic children12 minutes ago
-
Fresh crackdown on JI activists in IIOJK sparks outcry from APHC22 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 340 kg drugs in five operations32 minutes ago
-
Man killed, two women injured in bike crash42 minutes ago
-
Two women elected in KP elections1 hour ago
-
Cloudy weather reported in Bahawalpur2 hours ago
-
APHC praises IIOJK people for strongly responding to call for shutdown2 hours ago
-
MQM –P marks ‘Youm e Tashakur’11 hours ago
-
JI holds protest demos against election results13 hours ago
-
Maqbool Butt an icon of Kashmir freedom movement: Mushaal13 hours ago
-
Police book PTI's activists over violent protests in Attock, Pindigheb13 hours ago