Two Railway Gates Closed For Non-payment:

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2024 | 12:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) The railway department has closed two railway gates in the city for all kinds of traffic due to non-payment of dues by the Municipal Corporation Sargodha.

Talking to APP here on Monday,the Assistant Engineer Muhammad Akhtar said that the railway gate number 75 at Katchery road and gate number 76 near Trust plaza were closed due to non-payment of dues of Rs 30 million by the MC which were pending for the last 3 years.

After several meetings and letters sent to Chief Executive Officer MC Tariq Proya while the MC did not paid the dues after which the decision was made to close these gates,the AE Railway said.

Similarly, the highway department in Sargodha division also has to pay pending dues about Rs 50 million, against which action would be taken soon and the railway gates coming in the area of highways would also be closed,he warned.

