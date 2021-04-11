UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Rain Spells Likely In April: Spokesman PMD

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 06:00 PM

Two rain spells likely in April: Spokesman PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Two rain spells with snow over hills is expected during the month of April.

Spokesman Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Dr Khalid Malik said the upper parts of the country might receive near normal rainfall while rest of the country would likely to get below normal precipitation.

Talking to APP he said another rain spell would likely to occur in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad in the upcoming week while snowfall is also expected in Astore Gilgit Baltistan and Skardu on April 14 and 15.

He said gusty winds would also be predicted with localized thunderstorms in few area of the country.

However, pollen count would reduce in the second week of April, he added.

C:zkz/P:zkz/778

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Snow Gilgit Baltistan Rawalpindi Skardu April

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates GDRFA’s building

11 minutes ago

Dubai Crown Prince visits Expo 2020 site

41 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler pardons 55 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

41 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler pardons 206 prisoners ahead of Ramad ..

56 minutes ago

30,430 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

56 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development financed hundreds o ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.