Two rain spells likely in April: Spokesman PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Two rain spells with snow over hills is expected during the month of April.

Spokesman Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Dr Khalid Malik said the upper parts of the country might receive near normal rainfall while rest of the country would likely to get below normal precipitation.

Talking to APP he said another rain spell would likely to occur in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad in the upcoming week while snowfall is also expected in Astore Gilgit Baltistan and Skardu on April 14 and 15.

He said gusty winds would also be predicted with localized thunderstorms in few area of the country.

However, pollen count would reduce in the second week of April, he added.

