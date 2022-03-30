UrduPoint.com

Two Ramzan Bazaar Set Up In Muzaffargarh

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2022 | 02:13 PM

Two Ramzan bazaar set up in Muzaffargarh

Assistant Commissioner Jamil Haider Shah said on Wednesday that two Ramazan bazaar in Muzaffargarh and Khan Garh have started functioning

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Jamil Haider Shah said on Wednesday that two Ramazan bazaar in Muzaffargarh and Khan Garh have started functioning.

He said that these bazaars have been set up as part of the government's policy to facilitate the people during the month of Ramadan.

He said that stalls of wheat, sugar, vegetables, and spices would be available at affordable prices.

He said that all arrangements have been made for the cleaning of Ramadan bazaars under the auspices of the relevant market committee.

