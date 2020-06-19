Two Rangers personnel among three killed in Ghotki blast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :At least three people including two rangers and one civilian lost their lives while several others got serious injuries in a powerful blast near a security forces' vehicle in Sindh's Ghotki on early Friday morning.

According to DSP Hafiz Qadir, Rangers personnel were buying meat in the market when a big blast took place and three persons were killed on the spot.

The deceased included two Rangers personnel, Zahoor Ahmed and Fayyaz Ahmed and a passerby, Ghulam Mustafa.

Heavy contingent of police reached the site of the blast and cordoned off the area.

He said that the dead bodies and injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Ghotki.

The officials said that the bomb was planted near a meat shop in the market. Police have collected evidences and started further investigation, private news channels reported.