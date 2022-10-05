Two Rangers personnel injured in firing

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :At least two Pakistan Rangers Sindh personnel were injured in firing by some unidentified accused in Malir area on Wednesday.

According to spokesman for Rangers, Rangers personnel were deputed on patrolling to prevent crimes in Malir Kohi Goth.

During patrolling the Rangers personnel signaled a suspicious motorcycle riders to stop but the motorcyclists managed to escape and resorted to firing on Rangers personnel who were chasing the accused. As a result of firing two personnel namely Muhammad Ramzan and Shahid Iqbal sustained injuries. The injured were shifted to hospital.

Security in the area had been beefed up and raids were being carried out to apprehend the involved culprits.