UrduPoint.com

Two Rangers Personnel Injured In Firing

Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Two Rangers personnel injured in firing

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :At least two Pakistan Rangers Sindh personnel were injured in firing by some unidentified accused in Malir area on Wednesday.

According to spokesman for Rangers, Rangers personnel were deputed on patrolling to prevent crimes in Malir Kohi Goth.

During patrolling the Rangers personnel signaled a suspicious motorcycle riders to stop but the motorcyclists managed to escape and resorted to firing on Rangers personnel who were chasing the accused. As a result of firing two personnel namely Muhammad Ramzan and Shahid Iqbal sustained injuries. The injured were shifted to hospital.

Security in the area had been beefed up and raids were being carried out to apprehend the involved culprits.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Injured Firing Rangers Malir

Recent Stories

"I was locked in PM house's washroom," Bashir Memo ..

"I was locked in PM house's washroom," Bashir Memon confirms

4 minutes ago
 "I was locked in PM house's washroom," Bashir Memo ..

"I was locked in PM house's washroom," Bashir Memon confirms

4 minutes ago
 T20I Tri-series will start at Hagely Oval on Frida ..

T20I Tri-series will start at Hagely Oval on Friday

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan, US agree on improving bilateral cooperat ..

Pakistan, US agree on improving bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors

1 hour ago
 Effective diplomacy only possible through strong e ..

Effective diplomacy only possible through strong economy: COAS

3 hours ago
 Shagufta Ejaz's parody goes viral on social media

Shagufta Ejaz's parody goes viral on social media

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.