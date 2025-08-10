Two rape suspects killed in encounter

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) During the operation of the Crime Control Department (CCD) in Manga Mandi, two accused who raped a 13-year-old girl were killed.

According to Punjab Police sources, when the CCD police received information about the presence of the accused, Inspector Shabbir and other team raided Manga Mandi to arrest the accused.

The accused started firing as soon as they saw the police party. During the police encounter, the accused who gang-raped the 13-year-old girl were killed by the fire of their own accomplices. They were identified as Shoaib and Zubair.

The bodies have been shifted to dead house for postmortem.

Police head constable Inamdar was shot in the chest by the accused. However, he escaped unhurt as he was wearing a bulletproof jacket. The girl, who was raped, is still undergoing treatment.