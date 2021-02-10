UrduPoint.com
Two Rare Deer Stolen From D.I.Khan Wildlife Park, Investigation In Progress

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

Two rare deer stolen from D.I.Khan Wildlife park, investigation in progress

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Two rare deer have been stolen from Wildlife Park of Dera Ismail Khan on Tuesday night despite presence of two security guards in the park.

Confirming the incident, District Wildlife Officer of D.I.Khan, Khan Malook informed APP that the incident reported late last night.

The incident has been reported to concerned police station which has started investigation including questioning from both the security guards, he added.

Khan Malook said it was not understandable as how the antelopes were taken out from the cages and than park despite deputation of security guards.

After investigation the issue would be resolved as how and who stole these rare ungulates, Malook continued.

