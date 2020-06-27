Two R&D cells to be established in University of Agriculture Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Syndicate of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) approved establishment of two research and development cells in the university.

One will be set up in Department of Entomology to conduct R&D on locust and other in Department of Agronomy on Organic Agriculture.

In the backdrop of COVID-19, the 320th meeting of the syndicate was held online with Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ashraf in the chair.

Justice Ali Baqir Najfi of LHC, Prof Dr Nasir Amin (HEC Nominee), Chaudhary Muhammad Ashfaq, Prof Dr Ashfaq Ahmad Chattha, Prof Dr Mahmood Ahmad Randhawa, Prof Dr Farzana Rizvi, Dr Abdul Nasir Awan, Ahsan Raza Sattar, Dr Misbah Ijaz, Dr Atiya Awan, Divisional Director Local Fund Audit Abdul Rauf, Additional Secretary Agriculture Ubaid Ullah, and Dr Shahid Iqbal from Livestock & Dairy Development Department Government of Punjab also attended the meeting.

The syndicate endorsed the budget proposals of Rs10 billion for financial year 2020-21 recommended byFinance & Planning Committee that would be presented before the university senate for getting final approval.

The syndicate after discussion also approved the appointments of various chairpersons of teaching departments.