Two real brother motorcyclists lost life in road accident at Torghar

TORGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Two real brothers Wednesday died and one other was injured when their motorcycle struck the road at Shagai Shadag Torghar.

According to the details, the three motorcyclists were heading towards the home of their sister owing to over speed or some other reason motorcycle capsized and all three motorcyclists struck with road resulting in two of them died on the spot while the third one sustained critical injuries.

Locals and police shifted them to the district headquarters hospital where the injured motorcyclist was declared critical. The dead motorcyclists were identified as Saifullah and Abdullah while the third one Masood was injured.

Unfortunately one of the motorcyclists named Saifullah who lost his life in the accident was a student of Madrassa in Karachi who came to his native town a day ago to spend the vacation.