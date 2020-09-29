Two real brothers arrested for killing father

Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two real brothers who allegedly killed their father in 'Nikrali' village in the jurisdiction of Rawat Police Station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two real brothers who allegedly killed their father in 'Nikrali' village in the jurisdiction of Rawat Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, the killers were rounded up within 48 hours of the murder.

He informed that a case on the application of Muhammad Salik, brother of the victim was registered in Rawat police station.

Superintendent Police, Saddar Zia ud Din Ahmed taking notice of the case directed SDPO Saddar Circle to arrest the accused as soon as possible.

A police team constituted under the supervision of SDPO and SHO Rawat Police Station made hectic efforts and working on scientific lines managed to net the accused namely Muhammad Akhlaq and Muhammad Abid, two real brothers allegedly killed their father on property dispute.

SHO Rawat told that the accused confessed to have killed their father.

SP Saddar Zia ud Din Ahmed appreciated performance of SDPO, SHO and police team and directed them to take strict action in accordance with the law against lawbreakers.