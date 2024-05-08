Two Real Brothers Clinch Positions In First Punjab Music Competition
Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2024 | 07:48 PM
Two real bothers hailing from Vehari district clinched first and third positions while another youngster stood second in final of first Punjab songs comeptition at divisional level to hunt new voices from Punjab organized by Arts Council on Wednesday
The final was divided into two rounds wherein a total of 12 budding singers who were winner from district levels contested.
In second round seven competitor were scrutinized by judges including renowned musician Ustad Sagheer Ahmed, renowned academician and singer Rahat Bano Multanikr and folk singer Qamar Iqbal.
Muzzamil Riaz from Burewala secured first position, Qamar Abbas from Multan secured second and third position sent to Danish Riaz who is brother of first position holder and also belonged to Burewala.
Later, prizes were distributed among the position holders. Cheques of Rs 40,000, Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000 were distributed among first, second and third position holders respectively.
Rahat Multanikr appreciated the voice of all the participants and advised them to keep continuing their practice for excelling in the music industry. Director Arts Council, Dr Riaz Humdani congratulated the winners and praised their singing.
