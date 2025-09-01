Open Menu

Two Real Brothers Crushed To Death Under Wheels Of Awam Express

Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2025 | 11:40 PM

Two real brothers crushed to death under wheels of Awam Express

Two real brothers were crushed to death under the wheels of Awam Express near Lundo Railway Crossing near Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Two real brothers were crushed to death under the wheels of Awam Express near Lundo Railway Crossing near Nawabshah.

According to Railway Police, one of them was mentally unstable and accidentally came onto the track, while the other was killed after attempting to save him.

Eyewitnesses stated that despite efforts to rescue them, the high-speed train ran over both brothers. The deceased were identified as Ghulam Ali Brohi and Muhammad Ali Brohi, residents of the nearby village Rajab Zardari.

The Railway Police completed legal formalities and shifted the bodies to the local hospital.

