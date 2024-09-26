Open Menu

Two Real Brothers Drown In River In Charsadda

Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2024 | 02:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Two young brother died after drowning in River Kabul in Shabqadar tehsil of Charsadda district, police informed on Thursday.

Police said two brothers, namely Imam Hassan (22) and Abbas Khan (20), sons of Zarar Ullah were bathing in the river when Abbas Khan drowned in deep waters.

In a bid to save his brother, Imam Hassan also went into the deep area of the river but both were washed away by the gushing water.

Body of the elder brother Imam Hassan was later recovered from the river while search for the younger brother’s body was underway.

The ill-fated family belonged to Pir Qilla area of Shabqar tehsil, Charsadda.

