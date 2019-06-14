Two real brothers gunned down in Hyderabad

Two real brothers were gunned down by some unknown armed masked men in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th June, 2019) Two real brothers were gunned down by some unknown armed masked men in Hyderabad.The victims identified as Ali Muhammad and Mashook Ali Hajanu had come for appearance upon case hearing before session court when some unknown armed masked men riding on motorcycle opened fire at them.

As a result Ali Muhammad, Mashook Ali and their one associate sustained serious injuries.All were rushed to nearby local hospital for first aid but Ali Muhammad and Mashook could not survive.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.