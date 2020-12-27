UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Real Brothers Killed In Dera Kulachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

Two real brothers killed in Dera Kulachi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Two real brothers have been killed when unknown assailants opened fire in Kulachi area of district Dera Ismail Khan at midnight of Saturday and Sunday.

Malik Subhani and Malik Ramzan son of Malik Din Muhammad residents of Gara Muhabbat were as sleep that some dacoits entered their house and opened fire by killing both the brothers on the spot.

The police registered the case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Fire Police Dera Ismail Khan Sunday

Recent Stories

Sahab Smart Solutions becomes Tech Partner for Sha ..

1 minute ago

1,600 sick cases received treatment assistance thr ..

16 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi marks tourism milestones in Chinese mark ..

31 minutes ago

Sharjah Police organises Innovation Lab event with ..

31 minutes ago

SDHR holds online judicial seizure provisions prog ..

1 hour ago

ADGM Completes 2020 with notable achievements, gro ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.