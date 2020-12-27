Two real brothers killed in Dera Kulachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Two real brothers have been killed when unknown assailants opened fire in Kulachi area of district Dera Ismail Khan at midnight of Saturday and Sunday.

Malik Subhani and Malik Ramzan son of Malik Din Muhammad residents of Gara Muhabbat were as sleep that some dacoits entered their house and opened fire by killing both the brothers on the spot.

The police registered the case and started investigation.