Two real brothers killed in Parachinar

PARACHINAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Two real brothers were killed one injured when unknown people opened fire in Dardar area of Upper Kurram, said locals on Saturday.

The assailants opened fire and killed Shaheen Gul and Hayat Ullah son of Taj Mir and injured Yaqoob Khan son of Haji Jamal resident of Takhtak Sehra Badama Road.

The reason behind the incident was stated old enmity.