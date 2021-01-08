Two real brothers killed in road mishap

Two real brothers were killed after a speeding trailer hit the motorcycle they were riding near Bagga Sher at Muzaffargarh-Mianwali road in the limits of Saddar Police station here on Friday evening

According to the Rescue 1122 sources,Hameed (14) and Attiq (15) r/o Sadaat Colony were going somewhere when the trailer hit and both died on the spot.

On being altered, Rescuers reached the spot and shifted the bodies to their residence in the colony, they informed.