Two real brothers stabbed to death over pigeon flying row

Two real brothers were stabbed to death over pigeon flying row in Sattu Katla.The victim identified as Javed was engaged in a row with his neighbor Amjad upon pigeon flying when in infuriation Amjad killed Javed with knife while two others identified as Salman and Adil sustained serious injuries

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd August, 2019) Two real brothers were stabbed to death over pigeon flying row in Sattu Katla.The victim identified as Javed was engaged in a row with his neighbor Amjad upon pigeon flying when in infuriation Amjad killed Javed with knife while two others identified as Salman and Adil sustained serious injuries.

All were rushed to nearby local hospital for first aid but Salman, brother of victim Javed could also not survive and died.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.