Two real brothers suffocate to death in well in Haripur

HARIPUR, July 20(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) ::Two real brothers Saturday lost their lives when the younger brother fell into the well and the elder one also jumped to save him and both died owing to suffocation.

According to police, in the village of Kamal Mohra of UC Pannyan Haripur, a teenage boy Yaseen Ahmed suddenly fell into the well where his 20 years old brother Afaq Ahmed was watching him and he also jumped into the well to save his brother but unfortunately both were fainted owing to the deep well suffocation.

The Rescue 1122 have recovered the bodies of ill-fated real brothers from the well and shifted them to Trauma Center Haripur where both succumbed to death.

Later, their funeral prayer was offered in village Kamal Mohra where a large number of the people from all around villages were present.