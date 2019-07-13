UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Real Brothers Were Shot Dead In Khanewal

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 08:43 PM

Two real brothers were shot dead in Khanewal

Two real brothers were shot dead by their rivals in the jurisdiction of Adda Bara Meel police station here Saturday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :Two real brothers were shot dead by their rivals in the jurisdiction of Adda Bara Meel police station here Saturday.

According to details, three unidentified masked gunman opened fire on Ghulam Haider Hiraj and Iqbal Hiraj sons of Murad Hiraj along with their nephew Fahim Zafar who, after attended court hearing, were returning to home in Mauza Baqirpur, a suburban area of Pul Mangan Wali tehisl Kabirwala district Khanewal. As result, Ghulam Haider Hiraj and Iqbal Hiraj died on the spot.

Police reached the spot and took the bodies into custody. The incident were suspected to be outcome of an old enmity. Further investigation was under way. Police has registered FIR of the incident in police station 12 meel. As per local investigations, the cause of these killings is that in 2016 Tariq Nawaz was murdered by the deceased Naveed Iqbal s/o Iqbal Hiraj. The rival party today killed two real brothers, Ghulam Haider Hiraj and Iqbal Hiraj to take revenge.

Related Topics

Hearing Dead Fire Police Police Station Died Khanewal Kabirwala FIR 2016 Court

Recent Stories

Dr Yasmin visits THQ Murree

3 minutes ago

5 killed, 965 injured in 846 accidents in Punjab

3 minutes ago

Population Welfare Department organizes seminar

3 minutes ago

Kashmiris observe Martyrs' Day on Saturday

3 minutes ago

India never succeed to crush Kashmiris' struggle: ..

9 minutes ago

China keen to invest in industrial sector: Chief S ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.