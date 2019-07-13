Two real brothers were shot dead in Khanewal

Two real brothers were shot dead by their rivals in the jurisdiction of Adda Bara Meel police station here Saturday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :Two real brothers were shot dead by their rivals in the jurisdiction of Adda Bara Meel police station here Saturday.

According to details, three unidentified masked gunman opened fire on Ghulam Haider Hiraj and Iqbal Hiraj sons of Murad Hiraj along with their nephew Fahim Zafar who, after attended court hearing, were returning to home in Mauza Baqirpur, a suburban area of Pul Mangan Wali tehisl Kabirwala district Khanewal. As result, Ghulam Haider Hiraj and Iqbal Hiraj died on the spot.

Police reached the spot and took the bodies into custody. The incident were suspected to be outcome of an old enmity. Further investigation was under way. Police has registered FIR of the incident in police station 12 meel. As per local investigations, the cause of these killings is that in 2016 Tariq Nawaz was murdered by the deceased Naveed Iqbal s/o Iqbal Hiraj. The rival party today killed two real brothers, Ghulam Haider Hiraj and Iqbal Hiraj to take revenge.