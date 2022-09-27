- Home
Two Relief Assistance Flights From KSA, Indonesia Land At Karachi Airport: FO Spokesperson
Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2022 | 08:31 PM
Two relief assistance flights, including one each from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and Indonesia for the flood-hit people of Pakistan, landed at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi on Tuesday
Relief assistance flight from Indonesia was the first, while a total 10 such flights had so far landed in Pakistan from the KSA carrying relief goods for the flood affectees, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said in a statement.
He further said that the relief assistance from Indonesia and the KSA were welcomed with warmth and gratitude.