Two relief assistance flights from KSA, Indonesia land at Karachi airport: FO Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Two relief assistance flights, including one each from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and Indonesia for the flood-hit people of Pakistan, landed at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi on Tuesday.

Relief assistance flight from Indonesia was the first, while a total 10 such flights had so far landed in Pakistan from the KSA carrying relief goods for the flood affectees, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said in a statement.

He further said that the relief assistance from Indonesia and the KSA were welcomed with warmth and gratitude.