Two reports laid in Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :As many as two papers including a copy of Paigham-e-Pakistan adopted and recommended by the Council of Islamic Ideology in its extraordinary/special meeting held on December 20 and the Rules under sub-section (3) of Section 21 of the Pakistan Single Window Act, 2021 (III of 2021) were laid in Senate on Wednesday.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs, Dr Babar Awan laid both the reports in the Senate.

Speaking in the House, Dr Babar Awan said Paigham-e-Pakistan was an important report and the House should discuss it before adopting it.

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said that time would be specified for carrying out detail discussion on the report.