UrduPoint.com

Two Reports Laid, Two Motions Passed In Senate

Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Two reports laid, two motions passed in Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :The Senate on Tuesday passed two motions granting extension to two standing committees for presentation of reports and also witnessed laying of two reports.

On behalf of Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights chairman, a member of the committee Senator Abida Muhammad Azeem moved a motion under Rule 194 (1) seeking 60-day extension for the presentation of report on a starred question.

It was regarding the number of Pakistani citizens who were currently detained in Guantanamo Bay jail indicating the nature of cases filed against them and duration of imprisonment with separate details of each Pakistani detainee. The motion was passed by the house after voice voting.

Chairman of Standing Committee on Railways Muhammad Qasim moved a motion under Rule 194 (1) seeking 60-day extension for the presentation of report on a starred question.

It was regarding termination of employment of patrollers by Pakistan Railways, who were appointed for protection of railways tracks during the last ten years and steps being taken by the ministry for protection of almost 12,000 kilometers long track after terminating employment of patrollers. The motion was also passed by the house after voice voting.

Meanwhile, two other reports of Standing Committee on Narcotics Control were presented in the house.

The chairman of Standing Committee on Narcotics Control Senator Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhary presented the report of the committee on various interventions.

The first report was regarding a starred question regarding five years (2010-2014) master plan of upgrading and setting up new treatment and rehabilitation centers while other was related to a point of public importance regarding the death of people due to use of alcohol in Sindh.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Senate Jail Guantanamo Employment

Recent Stories

80 percent of forest fires originate on private la ..

80 percent of forest fires originate on private lands in KP

3 minutes ago
 HBL becomes the first Pakistani bank to provide pa ..

HBL becomes the first Pakistani bank to provide payment services on WhatsApp

5 minutes ago
 Canadian High Commissioner calls on the Prime Mini ..

Canadian High Commissioner calls on the Prime Minister

11 minutes ago
 Saudi businessmen visit LCCI

Saudi businessmen visit LCCI

14 minutes ago
 President & CEO of Second Cup Coffee Company, Jim ..

President & CEO of Second Cup Coffee Company, Jim Ragas came to inaugurate the f ..

16 minutes ago
 PMD forecasts rains, windstorms in different parts ..

PMD forecasts rains, windstorms in different parts of country

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.