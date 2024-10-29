Two reports of standing committees presented in Senate

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2024 | 07:25 PM

As many as two reports of various standing committees on National Heath Services, Regulations and Coordination and Power Division were presented in the Senate on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) As many as two reports of various standing committees on National Heath Services, Regulations and Coordination and Power Division were presented in the Senate on Tuesday.

Senator Fawzia Arshad on behalf the Senator Amir Waliuddin Chishti Chairman, Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, presented the report of the committee on the Universal Health Coverage Bill, 2024 in the House.

Similarly, leader of the Opposition in the Senate Senator Shibli Faraz on behalf of the Senator Mohsin Aziz Chairman, Standing Committee on Power, presented the report of the Committee regarding faulty meter-reading and over-billing of electricity bills and inappropriate behavior of officers of LESCO towards the complainants/consumers.

Moreover, Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain on behalf of the Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb Minister for Finance and Revenue, laid before the Senate the Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 of the Board of Directors of State Bank of Pakistan on the state of Pakistan’s Economy, as required under sub-section (2) of section 39 of the State Bank of Pakistan Act, 1956.

Rana Tanveer Hussain on behalf of the Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb Minister for Finance and Revenue also laid the report before the Senate regarding the Governor’s Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 on the achievements of the Bank’s objectives, conduct of monetary policy, state of the economy and the financial system, as required under sub-section (1) of section 39 of the State Bank of Pakistan Act, 1956.

