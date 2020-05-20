Two-Rescuer discharged after tested negative for coronavirus

The District administration on Wednesday discharged two Rescuer of Rescue 1122 from the Corona Management Center at the Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU) after their test reports came negative

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :The District administration on Wednesday discharged two Rescuer of Rescue 1122 from the Corona Management Center at the Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU) after their test reports came negative.

According to a spokesman, the Rescue personnel namely Majid Abbasi and Raja Faiz was admitted to the RIU on May 8, after corona virus diagnosis.

The district administration saw off the discharged Corona patient from the hospital with good wishes and presented him bouquet.

The discharged patient has appealed the public to strictly follow the guidelines issued by government.

Wash hands frequently and also adhere to social distance instructions.

Spokesman said that Rescuers were playing an exemplary role in serving the humanity besides shifting the virus patients and performing burial rituals in case of death besides all important places, especially busy areas were being sprayed with chlorine-mixed water.

Important city's intersections, schools, colleges, banks, vegetable and fruit markets among internal and external points of the city were being washed away on daily basis, he said.