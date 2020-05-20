UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two-Rescuer Discharged After Tested Negative For Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 03:53 PM

Two-Rescuer discharged after tested negative for coronavirus

The District administration on Wednesday discharged two Rescuer of Rescue 1122 from the Corona Management Center at the Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU) after their test reports came negative

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :The District administration on Wednesday discharged two Rescuer of Rescue 1122 from the Corona Management Center at the Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU) after their test reports came negative.

According to a spokesman, the Rescue personnel namely Majid Abbasi and Raja Faiz was admitted to the RIU on May 8, after corona virus diagnosis.

The district administration saw off the discharged Corona patient from the hospital with good wishes and presented him bouquet.

The discharged patient has appealed the public to strictly follow the guidelines issued by government.

Wash hands frequently and also adhere to social distance instructions.

Spokesman said that Rescuers were playing an exemplary role in serving the humanity besides shifting the virus patients and performing burial rituals in case of death besides all important places, especially busy areas were being sprayed with chlorine-mixed water.

Important city's intersections, schools, colleges, banks, vegetable and fruit markets among internal and external points of the city were being washed away on daily basis, he said.

Related Topics

Water Rawalpindi May Rescue 1122 Market All From Government

Recent Stories

PM says PTI is determined to strengthen national i ..

4 minutes ago

Women Uni conducts online session on Dukhtran-e-Pa ..

3 minutes ago

French beaches close after visitors break virus ru ..

3 minutes ago

PESCO Mardan Circle recovers Rs. 1.89m from defaul ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Prime Minister Notes Gradual Stabilization ..

2 minutes ago

Beijing Accuses New Delhi of Obstructing Patrols A ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.