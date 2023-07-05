Open Menu

Two Rescuers Martyr In Road Mishap

Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Two Rescuers martyr in road mishap

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :As many as two Rescue 1122 officials martyred in line with duty in a traffic accident here on Wednesday.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Dr. Muhammad Aslam told APP that two officials of Rescue 1122 Rajanpur named Yusuf Bukhari s/o Syed Zafar Hussain Shah resident of Jampur and Muhammad Asif s/o Faiz Muhammad resident of DG Khan Rajanpur were coming back after shifting the patient to Sheikh Zaid hospital Rahim Yar Khan.

Meanwhile, an overspeeding hino truck hit them near Wing Chowk Kot Mithan road. As a result, both rescuers received serious injuries and died.

Police took the truck into its custody and started legal action.

Secretary Emergency Services Rescue 1122 Punjab Dr. Rizwan Naseer expressed his grief over the Rajanpur accident and expressed his sympathy to the bereaved families.

He also sought an immediate report of the incident from the Provincial monitoring officer.

Related Topics

Accident Punjab Road Died Traffic Rahim Yar Khan Rajanpur Jampur Rescue 1122 From HinoPak Motors Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 05 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen ..

Falls mar Tour de France stage finale as Philipsen wins again

15 hours ago
 First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austri ..

First Stage of Ukrainian Offensive Failed - Austrian Colonel

15 hours ago
 Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratificat ..

Hungary to Align With Turkey's Stance on Ratification of Sweden's NATO Bid - Szi ..

15 hours ago
 Alcaraz, Rybakina in winning Wimbledon starts as r ..

Alcaraz, Rybakina in winning Wimbledon starts as rain causes havoc

15 hours ago
Russian Ministry Says Investigation Opened Into At ..

Russian Ministry Says Investigation Opened Into Attack on Journalist in Chechnya

15 hours ago
 Singapore Refuses to End Trade With Myanmar - Fore ..

Singapore Refuses to End Trade With Myanmar - Foreign Minister

15 hours ago
 Man kills wife, mother in law

Man kills wife, mother in law

15 hours ago
 Egypt to invest US$1.8 bn in ambitious offshore ga ..

Egypt to invest US$1.8 bn in ambitious offshore gas exploration plans: Minister

16 hours ago
 Falls mar Tour de France finale as Philipsen wins ..

Falls mar Tour de France finale as Philipsen wins again

16 hours ago
 Sawai Khan Chhalgri promoted to post of DG Informa ..

Sawai Khan Chhalgri promoted to post of DG Information Sindh

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan