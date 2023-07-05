Two Rescuers martyr in road mishap

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :As many as two Rescue 1122 officials martyred in line with duty in a traffic accident here on Wednesday.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Dr. Muhammad Aslam told APP that two officials of Rescue 1122 Rajanpur named Yusuf Bukhari s/o Syed Zafar Hussain Shah resident of Jampur and Muhammad Asif s/o Faiz Muhammad resident of DG Khan Rajanpur were coming back after shifting the patient to Sheikh Zaid hospital Rahim Yar Khan.

Meanwhile, an overspeeding hino truck hit them near Wing Chowk Kot Mithan road. As a result, both rescuers received serious injuries and died.

Police took the truck into its custody and started legal action.

Secretary Emergency Services Rescue 1122 Punjab Dr. Rizwan Naseer expressed his grief over the Rajanpur accident and expressed his sympathy to the bereaved families.

He also sought an immediate report of the incident from the Provincial monitoring officer.