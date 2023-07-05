Two rescuers martyred in road mishap

Two Rescuers of the Punjab Emergency Service Department were martyred in a tragic road traffic accident that occurred near Kot Mithan in Rajanpur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Two Rescuers of the Punjab Emergency Service Department were martyred in a tragic road traffic accident that occurred near Kot Mithan in Rajanpur.

The accident occurred when the ambulance, which had been transporting a critically ill patient from Rajanpur to Sheikh Zaid Hospital, RY Khan, collided with an over-speeding truck on its way back. Unfortunately, the collision resulted in the deaths of the rescue driver, Muhammad Asif, and his companion rescuer, Yousuf Bukhari. Both rescuers sustained serious injuries and despite efforts to save them, they succumbed to their injuries.

According to the Spokesperson of Rescue 1122 Punjab, the local Rescue 1122 team immediately responded to the scene of the accident after receiving a call.

They extricated the bodies of the two martyred rescuers from the wreckage. The bodies were then transported to DHQ Rajanpur for the morgue. The Local Police took the truck into its custody and started legal action.

Dr. Rizwan Naseer, the Secretary of the Emergency Services Department, expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the tragic deaths of the two rescuers in this unfortunate traffic crash. Dr. Naseer also sought the incident report from the Provincial Monitoring Officer.