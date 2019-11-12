UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Resolutions Passed In Balochistan Assembly

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 11:33 PM

Two resolutions passed in Balochistan Assembly

Balochistan Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution for provision of gas supply and improving gas pressure in all districts of the province during winter season and urged the central government to take steps for addressing people's problems regarding gas issues in respective areas of the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Balochistan Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution for provision of gas supply and improving gas pressure in all districts of the province during winter season and urged the central government to take steps for addressing people's problems regarding gas issues in respective areas of the province.

Deputy Speaker Sardar Babar Musakhel chaired a session of Balochistan Assembly in which Provincial Minister for Public Health Engineering (PHE) Noor Muhammad Dummar tabled a resolution which read that people were facing difficulties in respective areas of the province including Ziarat due to low gas pressure.

Member of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Malik Naseer Shahwan, Nasrullah Zeray, Provincial Minister Asad Baloch supported the resolution, saying that most of the parts of Balochistan were facing low gas pressure despite cold weather, while there was no gas facility in some districts of Balochistan.

Another resolution was passed to debate on the murder of young Ghaus Ullah, in next session of Balochsitan Assembly, who was killed by kidnappers over non-payment of ransom.

Related Topics

Assembly Murder Resolution Weather Balochistan Provincial Assembly Young Ziarat Gas All Government

Recent Stories

EU Parliament Should Have Decided on Mandate of Ja ..

5 minutes ago

Israeli Justice Ministry Confirms Russian National ..

5 minutes ago

About 190 Rockets Fired From Gaza Toward Israel on ..

5 minutes ago

PIA operational losses reduced to Rs 1.5 bn: Air M ..

5 minutes ago

Bolivia's Morales Arrives in Mexico After Receivin ..

5 minutes ago

Neither deal nor NRO in Nawaz case: Interior Minis ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.