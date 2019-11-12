Two resolutions passed in Balochistan Assembly

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Balochistan Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution for provision of gas supply and improving gas pressure in all districts of the province during winter season and urged the central government to take steps for addressing people's problems regarding gas issues in respective areas of the province.

Deputy Speaker Sardar Babar Musakhel chaired a session of Balochistan Assembly in which Provincial Minister for Public Health Engineering (PHE) Noor Muhammad Dummar tabled a resolution which read that people were facing difficulties in respective areas of the province including Ziarat due to low gas pressure.

Member of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) Malik Naseer Shahwan, Nasrullah Zeray, Provincial Minister Asad Baloch supported the resolution, saying that most of the parts of Balochistan were facing low gas pressure despite cold weather, while there was no gas facility in some districts of Balochistan.

Another resolution was passed to debate on the murder of young Ghaus Ullah, in next session of Balochsitan Assembly, who was killed by kidnappers over non-payment of ransom.