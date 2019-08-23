UrduPoint.com
Two Restaurants Fined In Multan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 12:00 PM

Two restaurants fined in Multan

District administration on Friday imposed fine of Rs 95,000 on two restaurants for over charging here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :District administration on Friday imposed fine of Rs 95,000 on two restaurants for over charging here on Friday.

Assistant Commissioner City Qazi Mansoor Ahmed along with the Task Force conducted raids at two restaurants after receiving complaints of over charging and imposed fine of Rs 95,000 to the restaurants.

AC city warned that the restaurants would be sealed if over charging complaints received again.

