Two restaurants fined in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :District administration on Friday imposed fine of Rs 95,000 on two restaurants for over charging here on Friday.

Assistant Commissioner City Qazi Mansoor Ahmed along with the Task Force conducted raids at two restaurants after receiving complaints of over charging and imposed fine of Rs 95,000 to the restaurants.

AC city warned that the restaurants would be sealed if over charging complaints received again.