Two retail shops sealed

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Two retail shops were sealed over violation of price Control Act in tehsil Tandlianwala on Thursday.

According to official sources, a team headed by Assistant Commissioner Azka Sahar during inspection of prices of essential items in various areas of the tehsil sealed two shops over violation of government rates.

The owners were also imposed heavy fines.

She also checked prices of edible items at government counters at mega marts.