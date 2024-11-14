Two Retail Shops Sealed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2024 | 06:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Two retail shops were sealed over violation of price Control Act in tehsil Tandlianwala on Thursday.
According to official sources, a team headed by Assistant Commissioner Azka Sahar during inspection of prices of essential items in various areas of the tehsil sealed two shops over violation of government rates.
The owners were also imposed heavy fines.
She also checked prices of edible items at government counters at mega marts.
Recent Stories
Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to terror groups
Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhana case II
First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match delayed due to rain
Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..
Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..
Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024
NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..
Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting
McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai
Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner orders accelerating pace for revenue collection2 seconds ago
-
CM launches aqua shrimp farming internship programme5 seconds ago
-
Court acquits PTI leader Faisal Javed in journalists' assault case8 seconds ago
-
Six smoke-emitting vehicles impounded10 seconds ago
-
Committee formed to investigate HIV infections at Nishtar Hospital's dialysis unit16 seconds ago
-
Court grants pre-arrest bail to Shibli Faraz19 seconds ago
-
Pakistan rallies for food security on World Food Day, stresses safe and nutritious food for all21 seconds ago
-
Message of CM on World Diabetes Day25 seconds ago
-
Comprehensive cleanliness operation ongoing in Nankana Sahib28 seconds ago
-
NAB requests IHC to remand back toshakhana-I case43 seconds ago
-
Air pollution, smog threaten health of vulnerable groups11 minutes ago
-
Over 600 suspects nabbed in PS Noon's anti-crime drive11 minutes ago