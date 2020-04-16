Two retailers held for opening cash payment facility at home

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) ::Two retailers were arrested after a video went viral showing them installed a cash payment facility inside their home at Shah Jamal and charging Rs1000 from every woman while paying cash assistance to them, police said on Thursday.

While government had set up emergency relief cash centres at public places for transparency, retailers Rana Ayub and Osama were found running the facility at their home and making payment to women through biometric machine.

They were pocketing Rs1000 from every woman's cash assistance and were doing this for the last four days, police said.

Someone, however, shared a video on social media that caught the attention of police.

Police conducted raid at their home and arrested them red handed.

An FIR has been registered against the accused and started investigation.