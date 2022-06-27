Two retailers held on making illegal deductions in petrol subsidy payments

Officials of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) on Monday got two retailers arrested after registered beneficiaries complained they were making illegal deductions from petrol subsidy payments which were entitled to them to receive full payment

Assistant director BISP, Tahsil Kot Addu, Ghazanfar Abbas Bukhari, was on a routine monitoring duty, when two women Tasleem Bibi, and Nasreen Bibi handed him a written complaint at Mehmood Kot stating that Al-Falah mobile shop's owner Akram was making them payments of Rs 1900 each instead of Rs 2000 petrol subsidy.

Another woman Naseem Bibi made a similar complaint stating that owner of Yousuf Mobiles was making Rs 700 deduction from each payment to the registered recipients.

Mehmood Kot police arrested the two retailers and registered separate cases against them on the report of BISP official.