Two revenue officials arrested

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) officials arrested two revenue officials in a corruption case, ACE Layyah officials said on Monday.

According to the details, a citizen, Siddiq Akbar, complained that Patwaris of Halqa Fateh Pur in Layyah city including Muhammad Aslam Javed, Pervaiz Akhtar Jatoyee, and Naib Tehsildar Ahmad Kamal Buzdar in collusion with some persons had deprived him of his precious land through bogus transfers.

After a preliminary inquiry, the DG ACE Punjab ordered registration of a case against the accused.

Following this, Circle officer Sarfraz Gadi arrested two Patwaris and Muhammad Aslam, however, Naib Tehsildar and three private persons could not be taken into custody.

The two revenue officials and one private person would be produced before the magistrate. Raids are underway to arrest the remaining accused, they said.