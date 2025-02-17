Open Menu

Two Revenue Officials Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2025 | 07:01 PM

Two revenue officials arrested

Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) officials arrested two revenue officials in a corruption case, ACE Layyah officials said on Monday

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) officials arrested two revenue officials in a corruption case, ACE Layyah officials said on Monday.

According to the details, a citizen, Siddiq Akbar, complained that Patwaris of Halqa Fateh Pur in Layyah city including Muhammad Aslam Javed, Pervaiz Akhtar Jatoyee, and Naib Tehsildar Ahmad Kamal Buzdar in collusion with some persons had deprived him of his precious land through bogus transfers.

After a preliminary inquiry, the DG ACE Punjab ordered registration of a case against the accused.

Following this, Circle officer Sarfraz Gadi arrested two Patwaris and Muhammad Aslam, however, Naib Tehsildar and three private persons could not be taken into custody.

The two revenue officials and one private person would be produced before the magistrate. Raids are underway to arrest the remaining accused, they said.

Recent Stories

Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) kicks off stude ..

Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) kicks off students week 2025 with interfaith ..

20 seconds ago
 Idrees Chohan assures traders for addressing their ..

Idrees Chohan assures traders for addressing their issues at earliest

9 seconds ago
 ATC approves reframing of charges in six May 9 cas ..

ATC approves reframing of charges in six May 9 cases

10 seconds ago
 Minority cards distributed

Minority cards distributed

12 seconds ago
 CM Bugti directs QESCO’s CEO to improve electric ..

CM Bugti directs QESCO’s CEO to improve electricity transmission

13 seconds ago
 Mansour bin Zayed visits IDEX 2025, reviews latest ..

Mansour bin Zayed visits IDEX 2025, reviews latest offerings from national, inte ..

6 minutes ago
Sarfraz Bugti, CEO QESCO discuss power issues, imp ..

Sarfraz Bugti, CEO QESCO discuss power issues, implementation of solar energy pr ..

15 seconds ago
 Gear Industries unveils world’s lightest ballist ..

Gear Industries unveils world’s lightest ballistic plate at IDEX 2025

6 minutes ago
 Food group exports increase by 18.17% to $4.613 bn ..

Food group exports increase by 18.17% to $4.613 bn in 7 months

5 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif message ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif message on Global Tourism Resilience D ..

5 minutes ago
 Petrol pumps committee reviews NOC process

Petrol pumps committee reviews NOC process

5 minutes ago
 PCP's sports gala concludes with thrilling cricket ..

PCP's sports gala concludes with thrilling cricket final

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan