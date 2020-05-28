Two rival groups clash in THQ Civil Hospital Daska

Window panes and doors of emergency ward of Daska THQ Civil Hospital were smashed on Thursday during an armed clash between the two rival groups

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Window panes and doors of emergency ward of Daska THQ Civil Hospital were smashed on Thursday during an armed clash between the two rival groups.

Earlier, two rival groups clashed in Ranjhai village, Daska tehsil, in which, more than a dozen people from both sides were injured seriously.

The injured were brought to Daska Civil Hospital where both the groups again clashed due to which emergency ward's windowpanes and doors were broken. Two patients were also injured by the accused.

Police reached the spot and controlled the situation. Police have arrested several accused.

Daska City police are investigating after registering a case.