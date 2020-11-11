Two roads completed in Khanewal

Construction and repair of two important roads has been completed in Khanewal with the funding of Rs 27.9 million

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Construction and repair of two important roads has been completed in Khanewal with the funding of Rs 27.9 million.

Taking notice of public demand, deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi initiated the case of two roads and got them repaired at an overall cost of Rs 27.

9 million from sugar cess fund.

A two kilometre long portion of Abdul Ghafoor Khan road was built/repaired at a cost of Rs 14.9 million while a sum of Rs 13 million was spent on a 0.7 kilometre portion of Khanewal-Kabirwala road (Jadeed Mills Section).

People of Khanewal thanked DC Sherazi and CM Buzdar for meeting their longstanding demand.