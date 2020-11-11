UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Roads Completed In Khanewal

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 04:24 PM

Two roads completed in Khanewal

Construction and repair of two important roads has been completed in Khanewal with the funding of Rs 27.9 million

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Construction and repair of two important roads has been completed in Khanewal with the funding of Rs 27.9 million.

Taking notice of public demand, deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi initiated the case of two roads and got them repaired at an overall cost of Rs 27.

9 million from sugar cess fund.

A two kilometre long portion of Abdul Ghafoor Khan road was built/repaired at a cost of Rs 14.9 million while a sum of Rs 13 million was spent on a 0.7 kilometre portion of Khanewal-Kabirwala road (Jadeed Mills Section).

People of Khanewal thanked DC Sherazi and CM Buzdar for meeting their longstanding demand.

Related Topics

Road Khanewal From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan name 35-player squad for New Zealand

10 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Angola on Na ..

10 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler offers condolences on death of Bahraini ..

25 minutes ago

Rupee strengthens against US dollar with interbank ..

28 minutes ago

Anticipated rains this weekend to benefit seasonal ..

29 seconds ago

Maldives to prioritize infrastructure projects in ..

31 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.