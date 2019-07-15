Two robber gangs busted, valuables, weapons recovered in Karachi

(@imziishan)

Islamabad Police have busted two gangs of robbers involved in robberies, vehicle thefts and recovered valuables and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said here on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) : Islamabad Police have busted two gangs of robbers involved in robberies, vehicle thefts and recovered valuables and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said here on Monday.

As per details, SP (Industrial Area) Sayed Aziz constituted a team under the supervision of Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Fida Satti including SHO (Sabzi Mandi) Sub-Inspector Tariq Rauf, ASI Zulfiqar and others.

The team succeeded to arrest four gangsters identified as Alif Shah,Irfan,Khan Gul and Raheem alias Raheemay and recovered three pistols, Rs40,000 cash as well as snatched mobile phones.

Similarly, SP (Investigation) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer constituted a team under the supervision of DSP (CIA) Hakim Khan consisting of ASIs Suleman Shah, Iftikhar Ahmad and others were succeeded to apprehend three-member gang from the area of Noon police station and recovered one vehicle, three motorbikes and cash Rs1,50,000.

The culprits were identified as Nawab Khan, Khursheed Khan and Ikram Khan.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed appreciated the performance of CIA and Sabzi Mandi police and directed all the police officers to accelerate efforts in curbing the crime in Federal capital.

He asked the police personnel's to remain high alert during duty hours and keep hawk eye on suspected persons.