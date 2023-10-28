Two robbers arrested, 12 million looted money, weapons recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Attock police on Saturday, apprehended two individuals involved in a robbery, one of whom was the mastermind behind a five-member robber gang that had stolen a substantial sum of 13.33 million rupees.

Law enforcement also successfully retrieved 12 million rupees and confiscated weapons.

Police assured that the remaining suspects in the robbery will be apprehended soon.

Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan, the District Police Officer (DPO) of Attock, revealed that on October 23, five robbers, armed with weapons, looted over 13.33 million rupees from cashier Shahzeb Khan as he was en route to the bank of Realty Chongi in Kacha Mor Hassanabdal.

The police promptly assembled a dedicated team led by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Hassanabdal, initiating an extensive investigation.

Leveraging modern policing techniques, human resources, and information technology, they established strategic checkpoints throughout the area and conducted a search operation to swiftly apprehend the unidentified gang of robbers.

As a result of their efforts, the police successfully arrested the ringleader, Muhammad Yasir Khan hailing from Garhi Phalgarh Havelian, along with his accomplice, Babar Khan a resident of Manangarhi Phalgaran. During the operation, the police not only managed to recover 12 million rupees but also seized weapons from the primary suspect in custody.