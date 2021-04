(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Police arrested two alleged robbers and recovered snatched mobile-phones and cash from them.

The police said on Tuesday that a team of Sahiwal police station conducted a raid, arrested two accused including Sajid Ali and Muhammad Akhter, and recovered 14 mobile-phones and Rs 160,000in cash from them.

Police have registered separate cases.