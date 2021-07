(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Krana police arrested two robbers and recovered two stolen bikes, one rickshaw and three mobile phones from their possession.

Police said on Thursday that the team conducted raid and arrested two accused- Ali Butt and Zeeshan Anwar who were involved in dozen ofrobbery incidents.

Police registered a case against the accused.