Two Robbers Arrested

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 04:01 PM

Two robbers arrested

Police arrested two robbers and recovered illegal weapons,stolen valuables and cash from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Police arrested two robbers and recovered illegal weapons,stolen valuables and cash from their possession.

Police on Tuesday said that the team of Mela police station conducted a raid and arrested Bilal Hassan and Mujahid Ali as well as recovered two pistols and stolen items worth Rs 400,000.

The accused were involved in dozens of robbery cases,while further investigation was underway.

